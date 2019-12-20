Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top men’s clothing spots around Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for men’s clothing.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Santa Ana area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and business health for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Santa Ana-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to 14 per business in December of last year, 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mi Moda Italian Suits

First on the list is Mi Moda Italian Suits. Located at 108 E. Fourth St. in Lacy, the men’s clothing spot is the highest-rated men’s clothing spot in Santa Ana, boasting five stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gunthers Supply

Next up is Gunthers Supply, situated at 324 W. Fourth St., Suite E. With five stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the shoe store and men’s clothing spot, serving hats and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. GCS Clothing

GCS Clothing, a men’s and women’s clothing spot in Lacy, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 206 E. Fourth St., Unit B to see for yourself.

4. JJ Fashion & Uniform

Check out JJ Fashion & Uniform, which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the men’s clothing and plus size fashion spot, which offers uniforms and more, at 1126 E. 17th St.

5. RR Western Wear

Last but not least, there’s RR Western Wear, a Lacy favorite with four stars out of 15 reviews. Stop by 308 E. Fourth St. to hit up the men’s clothing and women’s clothing spot, which offers leather goods and more, next time you’re in the mood.

