Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Los Angeles area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business health for small businesses. Daily spending at Los Angeles-area food and beverage shops rose to $744 per business in December of last year, 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Helena Wirth Cakes

PHOTO: CHRISTINE M./YELP

First on the list is Helena Wirth Cakes. Located at 14042 Burbank Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the bakery, which offers custom cakes, cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bottega Louie

PHOTO: BOTTEGA LOUIE/YELP

Downtown’s Bottega Louie, located at 700 S. Grand Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and Italian spot four stars out of 16,751 reviews.

3. Milk

PHOTO: STEPHANIE S./YELP

And then there’s Milk, a Melrose favorite with four stars out of 5,814 reviews. Stop by 7290 Beverly Blvd. to hit up the bakery, which offers ice cream, desserts and more, next time you’re in the mood.

