



– A Santa Clarita accountant was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for embezzling $93,000 from the Girl Scouts as well as a Beverly Hills cancer center over a period of several years.

Patricia Cascione, 53, plead no contest in Los Angeles County Superior Court to a single count of embezzlement by a public or private officer.

Cascione embezzled a combined $93,000 from both the Beverly Hills Cancer Center, where she was the chief financial officer, and two chapters of the Girl Scouts, where she served as a volunteer treasurer, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The illegal activity occurred between March 2013 and February 2017, prosecutors said. She was arrested Sept. 19.

Cascione stole about $58,000 from the Girl Scouts, prosecutors allege. She also transferred another $34,000 from the cancer center to a Girl Scouts account, which she then embezzled for herself.

Along with one year in jail, she was also sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution to the two organizations. She had faced a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in prison.