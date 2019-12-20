



— It won’t necessarily be a white Christmas in Southern California this year, but it will definitely feel more like winter with rain and snow showers possible that day.

The dry weather that the region has been enjoying this week will give way to scattered rain starting Sunday, along with gusty winds, and showers continuing through Christmas Eve. Higher elevations could see snow showers.

Some areas could see as much as an inch of rain. Snow levels are not expected to drop much below 5,000 feet, so the Grapevine is not expected to see any traffic impacts.

Another system is expected to move in overnight on Christmas, lingering into Friday.