



– Looking for a last-minute Christmas gift for that diehard Dodgers fan?

The Dodgers are selling a blue T-shirt on the team’s website that reads “The Los Angeles Dodgers of Los Angeles” – but not because they’re changing their name.

Turns out when the Los Angels of Anaheim first changed their official name from the Anaheim Angels in 2005, then-Dodgers owner Frank McCourt began selling “Los Angeles Dodgers of Los Angeles” merchandise as a form of protest, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Around the same time, the Dodgers also trademarked the name as a sort of marketing hedge against the Angels’ rebranding effort.

In order to comply with trademark law, the Dodgers quietly began selling a limited number of merchandise with the seemingly redundant name, the Times reported.

The wordy Dodgers shirts were originally priced at $29.99, but went on sale Friday morning for $22.49.