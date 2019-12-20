Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ramirez, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

Ramirez is a handsome male Labrador retriever and shepherd puppy currently residing at Bark n’ Bitches – Jimi’s Angels.

Ramirez is a social animal — he loves other dogs. He has had all of his shots.

Notes from Ramirez’s caretakers:

Ramirez is a happy and playful boy… Ramirez will need leadership and basic training. [He’s] a very sweet pup.

Cici, spaniel and shepherd mix

Cici is a darling male spaniel and shepherd puppy staying at Puppy and Pals Without Borders Rescue.

Cici loves other dogs. He is already vaccinated.

Paris, husky and German shepherd mix

Paris is a lovable female husky and German shepherd puppy being kept at Puppy and Pals Without Borders Rescue.

Paris is a social animal, and she loves other dogs, cats and children. She is vaccinated.

Italy, Labrador retriever and retriever mix

Italy is a charming female Labrador retriever and retriever puppy being kept at Puppy and Pals Without Borders Rescue.

Italy is the life of the party — she gets along well with other dogs. She already has had all of her shots.

Fuzzy, miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix

Fuzzy is a male miniature pinscher and chihuahua puppy in the care of Fur Baby Rescue.

Fuzzy is ready to make friends — he loves cats, dogs and kids. His vaccinations are up to date.

Maya, German shepherd

Maya is a winsome female German shepherd puppy staying at Fur Baby Rescue.

Maya will get along great with cats, dogs and kids. She has had all her shots.

