LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas, judging by the lines growing at LAX.

Thursday kicked off the official start of the 18-day winter holiday travel period, and close to a quarter million travelers are expected to fly in and out of Los Angeles International Airport daily until Jan. 6.

Efficiently navigating LAX is already difficult because of ongoing construction, but it could get especially difficult Friday night when hundreds of airport catering workers plan to picket the airport. UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents caterers that contract with American Airlines and other airlines, is calling for better wages and healthcare.

Airport officials say the protest is not expected to affect flight operations, but at least two lanes along Century Boulevard will be closed during the demonstration.

So, as always, travelers were urged to come early and plan to use alternate routes to LAX, just in case.