MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) – A boat docked in Marina del Rey caught fire Friday afternoon.
The blaze aboard the 35-foot boat was reported before 1:40 p.m. near Burton Chase Park, off Mindano Way, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Fire officials said there may be two patients with injuries, but that was not confirmed.
Aerial footage showed smoke billowing into the air as crews battled the blaze.
The details of the fire and how it started were not immediately known.