



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 12/20 at 8 a.m.

Fire Rips Through Businesses At Strip Mall Off 101 Freeway In Woodland Hills

A fire tore through a strip mall off the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills Friday morning, causing major damage to at least two businesses and part of the roof to collapse.

Catering Workers To Picket LAX As Holiday Travel Rush Picks Up

Efficiently navigating LAX is already difficult because of ongoing construction, but it could get especially difficult Friday night when hundreds of airport catering workers plan to picket the airport.

Local Weather

Rain likely Sunday with lingering on-and-off showers Monday through Wednesday. A high of 72 for the valleys.