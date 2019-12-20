LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Golden State continues to shine when it comes to creating jobs.

California’s unemployment rate remained at a historic low of 3.9 percent in November, with 17.6 million payroll jobs in November, up slightly from 17.57 million payroll jobs from October. The unemployment rate remains at its lowest since the 1970s, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The agency said eight of the state’s 11 industry sectors showed growth, but the most was seen in Educational and Health Services, Information and motion picture and sound recording.

The one dim spot in the report was “unseasonal softness in traditional brick-and-mortar wholesale” jobs.

Los Angeles County had a slightly higher unemployment rate in the same period than the state at a seasonally adjusted 4.4 percent, but it’s still down from the 4.7 percent during the same period last year, and it has remained steady from month to month. The county added 38,500 non-farm jobs during the month, increasing employment to 4.6 million.