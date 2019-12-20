MALIBU (CBSLA) — A body, believed to be female, was found at Malibu Lagoon Friday afternoon.

Paramedics were sent to the 23200 block of West Pacific Coast Highway on a report of a drowning at 12:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lifeguards determined that the person, described only as a female, was dead at the scene at 1:02 p.m., according to the LACFD.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives launched an investigating into the death.

According to investigators, the body may have been there for a long time.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)