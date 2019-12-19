



— A new case of a vaping-related injury has been reported in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number to 35.

The new case, reported on Dec. 19, was the thirty-fifth case of serious vaping- associated pulmonary injury, including one death, associated with e-cigarettes in the county.

Out of the cases, approximately two out of three were said to involve individuals, both male and female, 25 and younger.

According to Public Health, all but one case reported using both e-cigarette and cannabis-type products.

Various devices and products were reported and remain under investigation. No specific vendor, product or substance has been identified as the cause.

There have been reports across the country with people showing similar symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently identified Vitamin E acetate as a potential chemical of concern in these cases.

For more information about the dangers of vaping and for weekly case updates, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov.