CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Star Wars, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — “Star Wars” fans were several hours into a movie marathon Thursday that concludes with the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre hosted the hours-long event that started with the very first of the nine-film franchise.

“I just love hanging out with other ‘Star Wars’ fans,” said attendee Christopher Arce. “When a new “Star Wars” movie comes out, you better make sure that you rewatch the old ones.”

Fans are given meal breaks between each movie.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters Thursday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply