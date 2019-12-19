Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — “Star Wars” fans were several hours into a movie marathon Thursday that concludes with the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre hosted the hours-long event that started with the very first of the nine-film franchise.
“I just love hanging out with other ‘Star Wars’ fans,” said attendee Christopher Arce. “When a new “Star Wars” movie comes out, you better make sure that you rewatch the old ones.”
Fans are given meal breaks between each movie.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters Thursday night.