



— An 8-year-old boy has topped the Forbes list of the Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2019 once again.

Ryan Kaji, who starred in his first video at just 3-years-old, has 22.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel “Ryan’s World” and more than 34 billion views.

The viral sensation made a reported $26 million in 2019, a $4 million increase from his 2018 earnings which placed him atop of the same list.

Ryan’s channel is run by his parents, Loann and Shion, who keep a watchful eye on the content.

“We try not to capture any moment that Ryan is in distress,” said his father Shion. “Any moment that we feel like would not be proud of when he grows up.”

Aside from his YouTube income, the internet star also has a personalized line of clothing and toys at Walmart and Target as well as a show on Nickelodeon and a deal with Hulu, according to Forbes.