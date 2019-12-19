CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana Police busted an illegal gambling den disguised as a pizza joint on Thursday.

Sheila Radwanski, a neighboring business owner, says she is relieved.

“I had many customers came here told me they don’t want to come here anymore,” Radwanski said.  “Because it’s…not a family oriented place anymore.”

Ever since Uno Free Pizza moved in a year ago, all the neighboring businesses took a nose dive.

Police say the shop owners weren’t selling pizza, but a chance to play arcade machines for money.

Police arrested one man for running the gambling establishment and detained sixteen others.

