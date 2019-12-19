LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A high speed pursuit came to an end at a complex at Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. on Thursday night. The busy L.A. area was heavy with police presence.

The incident was originally only the following of a cold plated vehicle, but turned into a pursuit when the speeding suspect vehicle drove into opposing traffic and struck at least one police car.

Two suspects are already in custody. Police are still looking for the remaining suspect who fled the vehicle by foot after the pursuit was over.

The subways are still open and running and buses are still operating normally. K-9’s have been brought in to try and find the final suspect, possibly hiding in the mall.