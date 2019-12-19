(CBS Local)– Mina Sundwall is just 18 years old, but she is the type of person that is mature beyond her years.

The actor was just 15 years old when she first shot “Lost in Space” on Netflix and she returns for season two of the hit show on December 24. The series stars Molly Parker and Toby Stephens and tells the story of how the Robinson family tries to survive after landing on an alien planet. While there is a lot going on for Sundwall these days, she like how she’s on a similar path as her character Penny Robinson.

“Both she and I grew up a little bit. I’m trying to navigate my way through the beginning of adulthood,” said Sundwall in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We both know that there’s a lot of growing up to do. I can learn from her and teach her from me in a way. I feel a little more whole and confident and sure of who I am and a lot of that comes from her.”

“Lost In Space” jumps right into the the thick of things with the Robinson family in season two after it took some time to develop the characters in the first season. Sundwall believes this allows things to really ramp up in the new season.

“We start the season in trouble, we don’t really get into trouble,” said Sundwall. “It felt more familiar and it was an easier transition going automatically into being a family than the first day of season one. They know who is funny, who is serious, and where the tension is. It’s an arc that’s not linear and it’s very fun to be able to go back and forth and live through the insecurities of someone else and then take that for yourself.”