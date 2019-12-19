LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man crossing Sunset Boulevard was struck and killed by a car early Thursday in Echo Park.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Douglas Street. A man in his 60s was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they did not see the collision, but heard a loud noise and saw the man’s body flying in the air. The man landed in the middle of street.

Police say they are searching for a darker gray vehicle with possible front-end damage. It was last seen going east on Sunset Boulevard.