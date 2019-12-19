



— The public’s help is needed Thursday to identify a man police say has robbed at least five banks in Los Angeles and West Hollywood.

One man is believed to be behind a bank robbery spree that started Nov. 22. The most recent bank robbery happened Monday in Hollywood.

LAPD robbery homicide detectives say he enters the bank, approaches the teller window and threatens to shoot everyone in the bank unless they give him cash, then runs away on foot. Five bank robberies or attempted bank robberies in Los Angeles and West Hollywood have been linked to the same man.

The bank robber is described as a black man with black hair and a beard, about 6 feet tall and 170 to 200 pounds. He is known to wear dark clothes and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the bank robber can contact Robbery Homicide detectives Freddy Arroyo or Daniel Jaramillo at (213) 486-6840.