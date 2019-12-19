LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its newest candidates for induction Thursday with Laker Legend Kobe Bryant leading the pack.

Bryant headlines the star-studded 2020 class of nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that also includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh, who all got on the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates for the Class of 2020. #20HoopClass 📰: https://t.co/b0JcwKicDg pic.twitter.com/7Hq2p8XXaq — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) December 19, 2019

Bryant, one of the most accomplished stars of his generation, winning five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers that started with a three-peat alongside Shaquille O’Neal and was capped off by two back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant, who is third on the all-time scoring list, is an MVP and a two-time finals MVP. He made 18- All-Star appearances and was named to the All-NBA Team 15 times in his career.

Finalists will be announced in February, and the full class will be officially unveiled in April.