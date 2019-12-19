Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A person was rushed to a hospital following a car-to-car shooting along the 10 Freeway in El Monte Wednesday night.
A white Toyota was struck by gunfire just before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The driver of car which was struck by bullets drove to a gas station off Baldwin Avenue where El Monte police and California Highway Patrol officers responded.
The driver was then taken to a hospital, police said. It’s unclear if the person was wounded.
There was no word on a motive or whether investigators had any suspect information.