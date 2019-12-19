CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:El Monte 10 Freeway shooting, El Monte news, gunfire 10 Freeway El Monte


EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A person was rushed to a hospital following a car-to-car shooting along the 10 Freeway in El Monte Wednesday night.

Dec. 18, 2019. (CBS2)

A white Toyota was struck by gunfire just before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of car which was struck by bullets drove to a gas station off Baldwin Avenue where El Monte police and California Highway Patrol officers responded.

The driver was then taken to a hospital, police said. It’s unclear if the person was wounded.

There was no word on a motive or whether investigators had any suspect information.

Comments

Leave a Reply