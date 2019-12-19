LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Popular musician and artist Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, hosted a pop-up event Thursday afternoon with a special appearance from Andrew Yang at Fairfax in Los Angeles.
This was after Glover endorsed the Democratic candidate on Wednesday, to the surprise of many.
Proceeds from Donald Glover’s pop-up, 46 Campaign, will benefit Yang’s campaign.
Yang and 6 other Democrats will take the stage for the Democratic Debate tonight at Loyola Marymount University.
