LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Popular musician and artist Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, hosted a pop-up event Thursday afternoon with a special appearance from Andrew Yang at Fairfax in Los Angeles.

This was after Glover endorsed the Democratic candidate on Wednesday, to the surprise of many.

Proceeds from Donald Glover’s pop-up, 46 Campaign, will benefit Yang’s campaign.

Yang and 6 other Democrats will take the stage for the Democratic Debate tonight at Loyola Marymount University.