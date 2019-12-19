



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 12/19 at 8 a.m.

Democratic Presidential Candidates To Debate In LA Thursday

Just one day after President Donald Trump became just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, the Democratic candidates vying to challenge him for his position will take part in a primary debate Thursday night at Loyola Marymount.

Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Vandalizing Beverly Hills Synagogue

The Beverly Hills Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with the vandalism at an Nessah Synagogue this past Saturday.

Search On For Suspects Who Vandalized Dozens Of Cars In Calabasas

Authorities continue to search for the suspect or suspects who spray-painted and slashed the tires of at least two dozen vehicles in Calabasas overnight Tuesday, including at an Audi dealership.

Local Weather

Lots of sunshine with clear skies Thursday. A high pressure system will bring a warm up over the next couple of days. A high of 66 for the beaches and 67 for the valleys.