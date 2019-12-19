LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two women are in the hospital Thursday morning after they were rescued from a burning home in South Los Angeles.

A fire was reported at about 11:25 p.m. at a single-story home in the 2300 block of West 29th Place, near Arlington Avenue. As firefighters started to battle the flames, the two women were found and rescued.

The fire was put out within 16 minutes.

The women were taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition. It’s not clear what injuries the women suffered. Three more people who lived in the home were evaluated by paramedics as a precaution, according to the LAFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.