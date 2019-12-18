MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Menifee, Murrieta, Corona and Lake Elsinore are just some of the cities in Riverside County that make up the 42nd congressional district represented by Republican Ken Calvert. The district one one of only two congressional districts in Southern California President Donald Trump won in the 2016 election.

And voters in Menifee had strong reactions to the news that House Democrats had adopted both articles of impeachment.

“It’s a waste of the people’s money, and the people’s time,” William Blankenship, a Menifee resident, said. “It’s ridiculous. I think everybody sees through it that has a brain.”

But Bridget Peck, who said she is a registered Republican, felt differently.

“I think that they should impeach him,” she said. “I think that he’s deceived the public. I don’t think he’s been truthful and honest. Everything he said was in question.”

Peck said even if Trump is not convicted during the Senate trial, she still believes the investigation was worth the time and effort.