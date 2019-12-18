Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The State Legislative Analyst’s Office is recommending that California change its system for taxing legal marijuana.
According to the New York Post, the proposal would take potency into account, making more powerful varieties pricier and streamlining how marijuana is taxed.
The proposal comes as legal pot businesses have pleaded with lawmakers to cut taxes saying hefty tax rates will force consumers into the black market.
Existing taxes that would be cut include an across-the-board 15 percent levy paid by consumers at the retail counter.