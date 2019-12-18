CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern Californians braved the chilly weather Tuesday night to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Impeachment rallies took place from downtown Los Angeles to West Hollywood to Thousand Oaks, the night before the full House of Representatives votes on two articles of impeachment against the president.

Protesters hold signs calling for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump outside the Los Angeles City Hall building, in Los Angeles, California on December 17, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In downtown Los Angeles, hundreds chanted, “Impeach! Remove! No Time To Lose!” as Los Angeles City Hall, lit in Christmas green and red, loomed above them. A message projected onto the entrance to City Hall read, “Impeach the Predatory President.”

Similar pro-impeachment rallies took place in other major cities across the nation, including New York, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

Wednesday’s impeachment vote, which is set to take place in the afternoon after more debate, will be just the third in U.S. history.

