



Detectives in Riverside are asking for the public's help to identify a shrimp thief.

The theft of $500 worth of frozen shrimp was reported on Dec. 4 at a Vons, 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive.

The store told officers a man came into the store three times within 15 minutes on Dec. 4, each time hiding several bags of frozen shrimp in his pants. The man ultimately got away with 30 bags of frozen shrimp with a retail value of more than $500.

The shrimp thief was described as a white man about 50 to 60 years old, gray hair, about 5-foot-10 and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater and a tan jacket.

Anyone with information about the thief or the shrimp theft can contact Detective Jeff Putnam at (951) 826-2054 or email jputnam@Riversideca.gov.