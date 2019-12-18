



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 12/18 at 8 a.m.

LAPD Officers Fight With Burglar In Reseda Before Using Taser On Him

LAPD officers responding to a 911 call at a Reseda apartment got into a fight early Wednesday with a burglar before using a stun gun on him.

LAFD Rescues 2 People Trapped In Sherman Oaks Trench, 1 In Critical Condition

Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shallow trench collapsed and trapped the men under a slab of concrete.

Local Weather

Much quieter conditions with a high pressure system that will strengthen Thursday into Friday. Increased clouds Wednesday morning and mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. A high of 65 for the beaches and 62 for the valleys.