WHITTIER (CBSLA) — The community of Whittier mourned a longtime local personality known as the “Tricycle Man” at a vigil Monday night.

Dan Martin was struck and killed as he rode along Whittier Boulevard early Monday. Later that night, a small crowd of people brought candles, flowers, American flags and signs that read, “Danny Whittier Will Miss You” and “Ride peacefully Danny Martin” to the site where he died.

Martin, 61, rode around Whittier for decades, greeting people on his tricycle decorated with an American flag and a sign praising Jesus. According to his Facebook page, he was a former amateur motocross and supercross champion. A crash in 1981 put him in a coma for three weeks.

Just this past Saturday, Martin had been part of Whittier’s annual Christmas parade.

“People just loved him, he loved people,” Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri said.