



— Riverside police are looking for a man depicted in a caricature portrait who they said stole $500 from the artist.

Police said the man approached the caricature artist at the Festival of Lights when he asked for a portrait. Once done, the man allegedly grabbed the artist’s money bag and ran.

Riverside police said the man depicted in the caricature is the suspect they’re looking for, those his features and characteristics have been exaggerated.

The suspect was described as a black man in his early 20s, about 5-foot-1-inch tall with an average build, black hair and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket, white undershirt, black pants and a red hat.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity was asked to contact Detective Jeff Putnam at 951-826-2054 or jputnam@riversideca.gov.