SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Two people were extricated from a trench in Sherman Oaks Tuesday afternoon after becoming trapped under a section of concrete.

One person was taken to the hospital in fair condition with moderate injuries, and the other person was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition with more serious injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The initial call came in around 2:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Tyrone Avenue, but it was not immediately clear how the people became trapped.

This is a developing story.