LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of psychiatrists, therapists, and psychiatric nurses are on strike from Kaiser Permanente facilities.
Picket lines went up Tuesday at a Kaiser location in Fontana.
The National Union Of Healthcare Workers want staffing increases and shorter wait times for mental health patients.
The strike is set to continue throughout the week at various locations in L.A. and Orange County.
Kaiser says the worker’s union rejected the latest offer.
Despite the strike, Kaiser hospitals and medical offices will stay open.