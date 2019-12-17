



— A Glendale Community College tennis player was identified as the young woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Jennifer Goldsbury, 21, died in the crash that involved several vehicles at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway at Buena Vista Street in Duarte.

Two other people taken to the hospital were not identified.

Glendale Community College officials confirmed Goldsbury was a student at Glendale Community College and a member of the women’s tennis team.

“Teammates describe Jennifer as someone who would brighten the room with her smile. She was more than loving and caring, she simply wanted everyone to be happy,” the college said in a statement.

The college made mental health counseling available to students who were grieving.