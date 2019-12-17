



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 12/17 at 8 a.m.

Southern California Wakes Up To Cold, Blustery Santa Ana Winds

Frigid, gusty winds roared through Southern California overnight, and are expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday.

Democratic Presidential Debate To Go Forward At Loyola Marymount After Union Deal Reached

The Democratic presidential primary debate will go ahead as planned Thursday at Loyola Marymount University after a union dispute among food service workers at the college was resolved Monday night.

Local Weather

Dry conditions Tuesday with powerful Santa Ana winds blowing in the foothills and mountains. A high of 62 for the valleys and 68 for the beaches.