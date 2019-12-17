Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Calabasas community is asking for help in finding whoever vandalized several cars overnight Tuesday.
Images posted to social media showed two Mercedes vehicles and two other cars with graffiti reading “999”, “666” and other unintelligible writings.
One Facebook user wrote: “About 20 cars had tires slashed and were spray painted on Eddingham, Paul Revere and Freedom, in Calabasas, last night. Check your cameras, neighbors. If you have any information, please contact the LHSD. This is disgusting!”
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.
My car was vandalized along with 2 others in Granada Hills as well as a building all with the 9’s on them and my car had tires slashed… they also tagged on a building… Police have done nothing to help.