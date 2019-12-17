



— A nearly 20,000-square-foot home perched on the top of a hill in Yorba Linda that sold for nearly $10 million is now being demolished to make way for an even bigger mansion.

The home that used to be known as Satsang was a modern marvel of glass, marble, concrete and solar panels with nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and 19,346 square feet. The property has panoramic views of Yorba Linda from its perch high above the 91 Freeway.

It sold last February for $9.8 million. But, the new owner apparently has plans for the property that don’t include the existing indoor pool, the ballroom, private theater and elevator, so it’s being demolished to make way for something even bigger, but with fewer bedrooms.

The new home that will be built will be more than 29,000 square feet – but scaled down to just seven bedrooms. No word yet on whether the plans include a pool, ballroom, or private theater.