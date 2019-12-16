CARSON (CBSLA) — Authorities say a woman and a girl were found fatally shot at a home in Carson.

A shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2300 block of Alvo Avenue. The woman and the girl were taken to a hospital, both with gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and were pronounced dead.

The woman and the girl were not identified, and their ages were not released.

Homicide detectives are on the scene at the home, and authorities say there is no known motive or suspect information available yet.