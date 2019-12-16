LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UPS was recovering Monday afternoon following a system shutdown during the height of their holiday season.

The shutdown lasted for several hours and led to long lines and angry customers at UPS stores throughout Los Angeles.

People in stores across the country experienced issues, including a UPS Store on Pico Boulevard.

According to the store’s owner, at one point they were not able to ship out any Amazon packages and the computers in the store were all offline.

Other stores around L.A. were also unable to accept Amazon drop-offs due to the malfunction.

Customers first started alerting the company about issues Monday morning via social media.

Many of the UPS Stores throughout the L.A. area had long lines Monday and signs alerting customers about the glitch.

One woman who was unable to ship out her Christmas gifts from UPS, she decided to go to their competitor.

“I didn’t get all the way to the front but I heard something about their system being completely down,” said customer Yazaria Gonzalez. “So I’m going to go back to FedEx.”

A UPS spokesperson said they were able to resolve the issue shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.