



— A celebration honoring Rep. Adam Schiff and the passage of an important bill to the Armenian community was disrupted by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The town hall Saturday at Glendale Central Library was put on by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, just two days after the Senate passed a resolution formally recognizing Turkey’s genocide of the Armenian people. The bill was co-authored by Schiff.

The event appeared to erupt in confused shouts and yelling as Schiff began speaking. There was some physical tussling between attendees, which included people who reportedly took off jackets to reveal T-shirts in support of the president.

“This recognition is, in a sense, the first step in the process for ensuring justice for our community,” said Alex Galitsky of the Armenian National Committee of America. “It’s, it’s really beyond belief for some of us, it’s been something we’ve been working for for so long.”

There were also loud protests outside the event from people holding “Trump 2020” banners” and signs.

The Armenian genocide took more than a million lives from 1915 to 1923. Official recognition was previously rejected by lawmakers for fear of offending Turkey, a U.S. ally.