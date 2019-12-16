Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The stars will be out in Hollywood Monday night as the final chapter in the “Star Wars” saga makes its world premiere.
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The stars will be out in Hollywood Monday night as the final chapter in the “Star Wars” saga makes its world premiere.
“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” doesn’t officially hit theaters until Thursday, but a select few will get a first look at the film Monday night.
People were already camped out in front of Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in advance of Thursday’s first screenings.
Stars of the current and past “Star Wars” movies will be on the red carpet Monday evening.
The event will be streamed beginning at 5:30 p.m. on StarWars.com.