MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Moreno Valley are goin’ country.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Kevin Brooks is trading in the traditional deputy hat for a white cowboy, saying it commands presence.

Brooks has worn his Stetson since he was a drill sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The look has become so popular among deputies that newly elected Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has given it a thumbs-up as a voluntary part of the uniform.

Other deputies have adopted the look, including at Hemet Sheriff’s Station, where several deputies shared photos of themselves wearing cowboy hats while on patrol.

