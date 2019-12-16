Comments
MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Moreno Valley are goin’ country.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Kevin Brooks is trading in the traditional deputy hat for a white cowboy, saying it commands presence.
Brooks has worn his Stetson since he was a drill sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The look has become so popular among deputies that newly elected Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has given it a thumbs-up as a voluntary part of the uniform.
Other deputies have adopted the look, including at Hemet Sheriff’s Station, where several deputies shared photos of themselves wearing cowboy hats while on patrol.