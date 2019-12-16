LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets, rebuffing requests from Los Angeles and other cities to clarify the law.

The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality.

The appeals court held that Boise could not make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when no alternative shelter is available.

But by declining to take up the case, the Supreme Court leaves the 9th Circuit decision in place, which L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer called “internally inconsistent and unclear” in a amicus brief filing with the nation’s highest court back in September.

“Homelessness is a public health and safety emergency which requires a careful balance on our streets, said Feuer. “Boise’s lack of clarity could place the City at risk of litigation as leaders strive to fashion the humane, practical solutions this crisis urgently demands. We hope the Supreme Court will take the case and provide needed guidance.”

There was no immediate reaction to Monday’s declination from city officials.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)