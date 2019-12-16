



Gloria Reuben has been a staple in Hollywood for decades.

The actor and musician sprung on the scene as Jeanie Boulet in “ER,” worked with Steven Spielberg in “Lincoln,” and showed off her acting range in shows like “Mr. Robot” & Showtime’s “City On A Hill.” While she has had a great career so far, Reuben is frustrated with how she is currently being treated by the industry.

“I’ve had my fill, but I’m hungry still. It’s an interesting and a little bit of a challenging fork in the road,” said Reuben in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “The roles that I have done have been in my opinion exquisite and very well written for the most part. The things that I’m being offered right now are not at the level that they should be and I’m not being offered the money I should be. I’m being offered money that I was being offered 25 years ago. It’s insane and a little offensive.”

In addition to her acting work, Reuben recently released a book called “My Brothers’ Keeper: Two Brothers. Loved. And Lost,” about how she coped with the deaths of her two brothers. After appearing in the first season of “City On A Hill” alongside Aldis Hodge and Kevin Bacon, Reuben is looking forward to seeing where the show goes in season two.

“I’m excited to find out what happens the second season,” said Reuben. “It’s been a lot of fun. Tom Fontana is the showrunner and I’ve known him for years. Tom called me up and asked if I would do the show. I have some ideas about Eloise Hastings, so we’ll see how that plays out. This is Kevin Bacon and Aldis’s show, but it has lots of great possibility. I love the storytelling, all the actors are terrific and it was a lot of fun. Of course it takes place in the early 90s and it’s a lot of shoulder pads and big bright colors.”