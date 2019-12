RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck at 2:15 p.m., about 9 miles east-northeast of Ridgecrest.

A few “Did You Feel It?” responses reported to the U.S. Geological Survey reported some “weak” to “light” responses.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.