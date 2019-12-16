SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The driver who led a possible car chase in San Bernardino was hospitalized Monday after deputies opened fire on his pickup truck.

The chase reported started just before midnight Sunday night and ended a short time later with a crash into a Mobil gas station on at Hallmark and University Parkway, right off the 215 Freeway.

It’s not clear what followed, but deputies opened fire on the pickup truck, leaving several holes in the driver’s side door. The driver was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

Very few details were immediately available. It’s not clear if any deputies were injured or if anyone else had been in the truck.