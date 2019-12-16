Comments
EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a suspect Monday evening in East Los Angeles.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 4th and Indiana streets at about 5:40 p.m. after deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were allegedly confronted by a suspect allegedly armed with a gun.
According to initial reports, deputies confronted the man when a short foot-chase occurred. The chase ended with an alleged shootout between deputies and the suspect.
A portion of Indiana Street was closed as the investigation continued.
This is a developing story.