RANCHO MIRAGE (CBSLA) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is bringing his 2020 presidential campaign to the Coachella Valley starting tonight.

Sanders will be on hand to open a field office in Coachella before his rally at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and attendance should be confirmed online. The senator also has scheduled events in both Moreno Valley and San Diego for Friday.

Sanders was supposed to take part in the sixth and final Democratic candidate debate of the year this Thursday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, but has said last week he may skip the event due to a union labor dispute. The other major Democratic candidates have also threatened to skip the debate if the labor issue isn’t settled.

This Friday, Sanders will speak at 1 p.m. at Marinaj Banquet & Events, 22605 Alessandro Blvd. in Moreno Valley, and at San Ysidro High School, 5353 Airway Road, at 6 p.m.

