LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert has been issued Monday for a 2-year-old girl from San Jose who authorities say was abducted by her father.

Freeway signs across Los Angeles, Ventura, Kern and Santa Barbara counties lit up with a description of the vehicle 24-year-old Victor Magana and Bethanie Carraza were last seen in. The vehicle was described as a light green Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate number 7XjX025.

Authorities say Magana abducted her daughter Sunday night and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Amber Alert was also issued in the northern and central California counties of Alameda, Fresno, Kings, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.

Little Bethanie is described as being 3 feet tall, about 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Magana was described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Bethanie, her father or their vehicle can call 911.