



– Health officials are warning the public about three measles patients who came through Los Angeles International Airport last week.

The patients, all non-residents, were at LAX Terminal 4 and Terminal 5 on Dec. 11 between 6:50 a.m. and noon, the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported Monday.

Anyone who was there during that period may have been exposed.

L.A. County has been hit with a measles outbreak this year. So far in 2019, there have been 34 total measles cases: 20 among residents and another 14 from visitors who were just passing through.

Most of the patients were not immunized, the health department said.

In April, UCLA and Cal State LA issued quarantine orders for hundreds of students and staff who may have been exposed to measles and either had not been vaccinated or could not verify that they have immunity.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two controversial bills which limit school vaccination exemptions for students.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes. Measles spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person. People who become infected are contagious before they have symptoms and know they are infected.